Shafie Apdal: Warisan is ‘minus’ Pakatan already

KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — Parti Warisan Sabah has disassociated itself from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus coalition, its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said.

He said his party will work together as part of the Opposition bloc when it needs to form the next government, but did not share who it is interested to partner with nationally in the next general election, The Star reported today.

“We are PH minus already, not PH Plus anymore. But as the Opposition, we will work together for the sake of the people,” he was quoted saying during an online forum here last night.

Shafie had been asked about Warisan’s political alignment for GE15.

The Semporna MP said Warisan has no problems lending its support to other parties, such as when the Budget needs to be approved.

“As a small party we cannot be alone, we need to be aligned with others, both at the state and national level to form government,” he was quoted as saying.

Warisan was never formally a part of the PH coalition but was an ally under the PH Plus government under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, until it collapsed in February last year.

Going forward, Shafie indicated that Warisan is focusing on youth issues and those who share its interests.

“We need the Warisan Muda. We want young people. That’s a priority, to strengthen our home with the youth, because no one wants to work with a weak house that is full of infighting. Then next is who we work with.”

Shafie said he had learnt from past experience with Umno in Barisan Nasional and later PH that one party should not dominate a coalition, even if it had more members.

“We cannot have a dominant party. The strong must help the weak. We are small, just about 10 MPs before, but the PH government then knew our strengths so like it or not they gave us positions in the government,” he was quoted saying.

Shafie added that Warisan has received several offers to join different political alliances, but that he turned them down in order to focus on strengthening its party.

There is indication that Shafie will work with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), a yet to be registered party led by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, seen as a former protege of former prime minister Dr Mahathir who has founded another party called Pejuang.

Shafie said it was important for the voice of the youths to be taken into account and the country could not just rely on older generation leaders for its direction.

He also said that the country should stay away from racial and religious politicking and focus should be towards rebuilding the economy for everyone’s well being.