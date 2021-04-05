Nicky Gang: Authorities tighten border control, distribute members’ photographs

Last Tuesday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that 34 officers and personnel from various enforcement agencies were suspected of having ties and protecting the activities of the organised crime syndicate. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, April 5 — The police have distributed photographs of Nicky Gang members to national border control posts for the authorities to apprehend them if they attempt to escape abroad.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar said the photographs of the gang headed by fugitive businessman, Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee were being circulated among members of the General Operation Force (GOF).

“All GOF personnel at the border control posts have been ordered to monitor the case. All suspicious movements will be monitored including attempts to exit the border using illegal routes.

“All personnel are also ordered to be on the alert and conduct tighter inspections at the border,” he said at a ceremony to launch an upgraded Eighth Battalion GOF (PGA8) Camp in Pengkalan Chepa near here, today.

Prior to this, it was reported that Nicky and his gang might attempt to escape abroad after an operation to detain him on March 20 was leaked by police and other enforcement agency personnel who were under his control.

Prior to this, police also did not rule out that the businessman would resort to using rat routes at the national borders to escape detention.

On Tuesday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that 34 officers and personnel from various enforcement agencies were suspected of having ties and protecting the activities of the organised crime syndicate.

Nicky, 33, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group based in Setiawalk Puchong, Selangor became a fugitive after 68 of his members were nabbed in Op Pelican 3.0 from March 20 to 28. — Bernama