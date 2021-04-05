Get your facts right, MDEC chairman lashes out at Ka Siong over data centre claim

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong arrives for a press conference in Putrajaya April 5, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — In a rebuttal to Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong’s claims that Malaysia was bypassed in several undersea cable projects because it lacked the proper infrastructure, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff has asked the minister to better verify his statements.

“Dr Wee said the data centre was built in Singapore because Malaysia lacked the appropriate data centre infrastructure.

“Do you know how many data centres are here in Malaysia since the mid 90s? Check the facts first @weekasiongmp! Please!,” said Rais who is also a Bersatu supreme council member, on Twitter today.

Wee had, in a Facebook post yesterday, criticised the Pakatan Harapan government for flirting with ideas such as flying cars, instead of putting resources into building data centres and other digital revolution related infrastructure.

He had said the lack of infrastructure here had caused Facebook to choose Singapore as the site of one of its data centres, in 2019.

Due to the data centre being in Singapore, he said Malaysia was bypassed in Facebook’s recent Echo and Bifrost undersea cable projects.