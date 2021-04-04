IGP: New K-9 unit in Langkawi will help police fight crime

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is pictured during an interview with the Malaysian National News Agency at Wisma Bernama, March 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, April 4 — The newly established Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) K-9 unit on the island will further strengthen the police force in preventing and controlling crime at this popular tourist destination.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador is confident that several cases could be solved immediately and the police would succeed in fighting crimes with the services of the five detective dogs.

“My men had tabled this idea of setting up the K-9 Unit and after two years we saw the need to have the police dogs to support our police force here as Langkawi attracts travellers from all over the world.”

He said this to reporters after officiating the K-9 Unit for PDRM Criminal Investigation Department Section 9 Langkawi Technical Assistance Division, which was also attended by Kedah police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan, here, today.

Abdul Hamid said four of the dogs would be tasked to detect explosives and drugs, while one would be deployed for other criminal cases.

Abdul Hamid said, with this additional unit, the public, especially tourists, would have more confidence in the level of security on the island as it would be well-controlled.

He said the police have 118 trained K9 handlers along with 72 active dogs adding that they have plans to enlist the help of more dogs as 45 dogs have semi-retired and were less active. — Bernama