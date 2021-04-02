Perak Bersatu, PAS say will band together for GE15

State Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and his PAS counterpart in a joint statement said that they have also formed the manifesto committee for the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN). — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 2 — The Perak chapters of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS today announced that they have identified potential seats to contests in the state in the next 15th general election.

State Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and his PAS counterpart in a joint statement said that they have also formed the manifesto committee for the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We will continue to strengthen the cooperation by setting up joint committees in preparation for the election,” they said.

“Without focusing on the decisions of other parties, we agree to continue to move together for the sake of unity, political stability and the interests of Islam, nation and country,” they added.

The duo also pledged their full support to the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister and his Cabinet members.

However, they stressed that they will continue to support the current Perak government.

“We will not be too political and will focus on serving the people who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that all parties can maintain the unity that is forged by maintaining the sensitivity of each other, especially when issuing views, statements and speeches,” they said.

The current Perak PN government consists of Bersatu and PAS, but also Umno.

Last Saturday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, during his policy speech when officiating the Umno General Assembly 2020, said that the decision to reject cooperation with Bersatu in next GE is final.