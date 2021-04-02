Ismail Sabri: MCO in Tawau from tomorrow until April 16

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to members of the media after officiating a groundbreaking ceremony in Jalan Bernama, Kuala Lumpur, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The government will implement the movement control order (MCO) in the Tawau district in Sabah from tomorrow until April 16, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the measure was taken following a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and upon the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“To date, a cumulative total of 137 active cases have been reported involving several clusters in the district with high infection rates,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the implementation of the MCO in the district was to facilitate the MOH in carrying out targeted screenings, as well as to control the movement of residents and curb the spread of infection in the community.

Meanwhile, three locations were subjected to the enhanced MCO (EMCO), namely the Sungai Tenegang factory housing area in Kinabatangan, Sabah; Kampung Baji, Sarikei, Sarawak; and Sungai Rassau, Batang Igan, Matu District, Mukah Division, Sarawak from tomorrow until April 16.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 100 individuals were arrested for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) yesterday with 91 compounded and nine others remanded for various offences.

As for the country’s border control, he said a total of 60 illegal immigrants were arrested under Ops Benteng yesterday, while 10 vessels and a land vehicle were also seized.

Ismail Sabri added that 1,992 foreigners underwent Covid-19 screenings yesterday, with 20 of them found positive.

He said cumulatively, 669,888 foreign workers had undergone the screening nationwide, involving 34,742 employers. — Bernama