Hishammuddin holds dialogue with US secretary of state Blinken

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein on Wednesday.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said both leaders reflected on the shared interests between both nations and also discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including through Asean and other multilateral forays.

The two leaders also expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar with Blinken affirming the key role of Asean-centrality in the Indo-Pacific, said Price in a statement issued by the State Department.

During the conversation Blinken also underscored the importance of promoting freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the sea, including in the South China Sea. — Bernama