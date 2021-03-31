Astro Awani apologises to Zahid over unintended mistake in news clip on his corruption trial

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is facing 47 charges in this trial, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds where he is a trustee, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Media outlet Astro Awani today apologised to former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over an unintentional error in a video clip over the latter’s ongoing trial at the High Court.

In a statement published on its website, Astro Awani referred to a video clip on the chronology of investigations and prosecution against Zahid that was broadcasted on March 9 on its channel, before going on to cite a statement published from the 0:58 to 1:05 segment of the clip regarding reports of court proceedings on March 4.

Astro Awani today clarified that the statement should have referred to the fact that the High Court was informed of certain allegations in Zahid’s trial, instead of mistakenly stating that the High Court had decided regarding these allegations.

“This unintentional error is regretted and there is no intention to misreport the proceedings. This is an honest mistake,” Astro Awani said in the statement, adding that it had immediately deleted the video on March 10 after it realised the mistake.

“We sincerely and truly APOLOGISE to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the error in that publication,” Astro Awani said while highlighting this line in bold in their statement on their website.

Astro Awani went on to say that such publication may have conveyed the idea that the court had already decided on allegations against Zahid, but went on to firmly state that no decision has been made by the court yet.

Astro Awani also said there was no intention to give negative connotations to Zahid’s name and reputation.

Zahid on his own Facebook page today also reproduced the statement of apology by Astro Awani.

Zahid, who is also Umno president and a former home minister, is facing 47 charges in this trial, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds where he is a trustee, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

Zahid’s trial started on November 18, 2019, with 99 prosecution witnesses having testified over 53 days of trial. Hundreds of documents were presented by the prosecution during trial.

The prosecution on March 19, 2021 rested its case, with the next court proceedings to be from June 28 to July 2 for the prosecution and the defence to present their final arguments before the High Court decides if a prima facie case has been made.

After hearing the submissions from both sides in June and July, High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah will be deciding on whether the prosecution had made out its prima facie case for Zahid to be called to enter his defence or whether he would be freed of the charges.