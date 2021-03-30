PAS wants to continue to be bridge that unites Umno, Bersatu

PAS central working committee member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said PAS hoped that the three parties could sit down and discuss to ensure that the efforts to unite the ummah was continued. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MUAR, March 30 — PAS wants to continue to be a bridge that unites Umno and Bersatu in an effort to ensure that the cooperation between the three parties will continue until the 15th General Election (GE15).

PAS central working committee member Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said PAS hoped that the three parties could sit down and discuss to ensure that the efforts to unite the ummah was continued and at the same time be able to remain at the helm of the country.

Mohd Khairuddin, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said this after launching the Bamboo Industry National Conference and Bamboo Plantation Groundbreaking Ceremony at Pagoh Campus of the Universiti Tun Hussein Onn here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the decision of the 2020 Umno General Assembly last Saturday which passed a resolution on no cooperation with Bersatu in GE15.

The Kuala Nerus MP said even if it could not save the political cooperation between Umno and Bersatu, PAS would try to ensure that there was no clash of candidates in the election.

“PAS is with Bersatu through the Perikatan Nasional and with Umno through Muafakat Nasional until the election until the formation of a new government, God willing,” he said. — Bernama