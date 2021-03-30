Abang Johari: Sarawak to announce new decision on relations with federal govt

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Batang Lupar Bridge March 23, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Information Dept

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LUBOK ANTU, March 30 — The Sarawak government will make a decision soon pertaining to the state’s relations with the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) federal government, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today.

Without elaborating on the matter, he hinted that it was related to the state’s demands to restore its rights as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“(The efforts to restore Sarawak’s rights under) MA63 is being carried out and fight for and I’m confident that we will make a decision soon on the state’s relations in the Federation of Malaysia,” he said in his speech during a meet-the-people session at the Lubok Antu Sports Complex here, today.

According to Abang Johari, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state’s ruling coalition, remained as a partner to PN to form the federal government.

“GPS is only a partner to PN. We are not a member of PN. Our policy is more autonomous, independent in developing the state because it is suitable to our wishes,” said Abang Johari, who is also the president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), a member of GPS.

In the news conference later, Abang Johari declined to comment further on the decision to be made on the Sarawak government’s relations with the federal government.

Besides PBB, other members of GPS which was formed in June 2018 are the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP); Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Earlier, Abang Johari arrived in Lubok Antu at 10.30am by a helicopter from Kuching, some 260km away from here, to attend a briefing by various enforcement agencies at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex here.

Lubok Antu is a district bordering the region of Kalimantan, Indonesia.

He was later taken to visit the Lubok Antu Waterfront Project before attending the meet-the-people session at the sports complex. — Bernama