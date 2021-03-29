Swearing-in ceremony of Court of Appeal judges to be livestreamed on April 1, according to Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office

Five High Court judges will be sworn in as Court of Appeal judges, while nine people will receive their letters of appointment and take their oaths of office and loyalty as judicial commissioners. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The judiciary will hold live streaming of the taking of the oath-of-office and loyalty ceremony of Court of Appeal judges and handing-over the letters of appointment of judicial commissioners this Thursday.

Five High Court judges will be sworn in as Court of Appeal judges, while nine people will receive their letters of appointment and take their oaths of office and loyalty as judicial commissioners.

According to a statement from the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP), the ceremony will be held at the conference hall in the Palace of Justice, here, at 2.30pm on April 1.

“In line with current technological development, the judiciary will hold the live streaming of the taking of the oath-of-office and loyalty ceremony for public viewing.

“The initiative was to allow members of the public to see for themselves the appointment ceremony of a judge, as well as to expose them to the judicial institution,” PKPMP said.

The public can view the live-streaming through the official portal of the Malaysian Judiciary at www.kehakiman.gov.my and the official social media account of the Malaysian Judiciary on Youtube and Facebook. — Bernama