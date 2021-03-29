Failure to observe physical distancing tops MCO violations, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference after inspecting a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Failure to observe physical distancing was the top violation recorded by the movement control order (MCO) compliance operation taskforce yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Of the 44 individuals compounded, 39 failed to observe physical distancing, three failed to prepare customer registration tools and one each for face mask and inter-state crossing violations.

“A total of 64,528 premises were inspected, while seven illegal immigrants were arrested,” he said in a statement today.

Also, he said 858 individuals entered the country through international gateways yesterday, all of whom are undergoing quarantine.

Ismail Sabri said 1,357 foreigners underwent Covid-19 screening yesterday, two of whom tested positive for the virus. — Bernama