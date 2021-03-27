Umno General Assembly under close watch of the National Security Council

An Umno member arrives for the 2021 Umno annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — In line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Umno General Assembly 2020 is taking place in the new normal under close watch by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Umno General Assembly 2020 was supposed to be held last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It kicked off today at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL) here with the assemblies of the Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings and ends tomorrow after the main assembly.

This edition of the assembly is also taking place on a moderate scale without massive celebrations and the flying of the Umno “Sang Saka Bangsa” flag along the main streets here unlike in previous years.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the gathering placed great emphasis on rules and SOPs, including physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

Zahidi said every individual present is always reminded to abide by the SOP set, including media representatives when carrying out their duties.

“Congratulations to the media representatives for following the SOP .. we see UMNO’s General Assembly 2020 is proceeding well,” he told reporters when visiting the media centre for the assembly at WTC KL today.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahadzir Khalid said reminder after reminder was being given to all delegates to abide by whatever rules that have been set.

“MKN (NSC) and KKM (MOH) are always monitoring we ourselves are always giving physical distancing instructions and we also request that flow of people in and out of the hall be followed exactly (as required),” he said.

Kuantan Umno Division Wanita head Datuk Zaitun Mat also expressed her appreciation to the organisers of the assembly for having it under good control.

“Although the country has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, we feel safe to attend this assembly. The SOP set are for our common safety and we are constantly reminded of every aspect of the new normal,” she said.

For media coverage, about 250 media practitioners are stationed at the media centre where one-metre physical distancing must be observed.

Members of the media are also constantly reminded to always wear face masks by NSC officers who are in charge of monitoring SOP compliance at the media centre.

Unlike in previous years, media practitioners are not allowed to be in the conference hall and can only follow the debates and opening ceremony through the digital screens provided and also at the Umno Online website.

The Umno General Assembly 2020 is being held in hybrid fashion, combining physical presence at WTC KL and virtually involving all the party’s 191 divisions across the country, except Sarawak. — Bernama