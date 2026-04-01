JASIN, April 1 — Police are looking for a motorcyclist, believed to be a local, who hit a car driver and damaged a Honda City in an incident by the roadside along Kampung Bukit Senggeh, Selandar here on March 26.

Jasin district police chief Supt Lee Robert said the victim, a man, 35, lodged a report about the incident at 3.34 pm on March 26, stating that he had seen a man riding a blue Yamaha Legend behind his car who looked like he was going to fall over.

“When the suspect overtook the victim’s car on the right, the victim lowered his window and confronted the suspect, leading the man to turn back towards the car in an angered state,” he said in a statement here yesterday, adding that the suspect then kicked the car’s driver’s side door and used his white helmet to hit the door and window three or four times till the door was dented.

The victim then came down from the car and the suspect hit him, causing his right wrist to sustain minor injuries.

The victim’s wife recorded the incident using her mobile phone but the video was not clear as she was frightened at the time, he said, adding that the suspect’s face did not return a positive comparison when it was ran on the facial mugshot system.

The victim was given first aid at Jasin Hospital for his wound to his right arm, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 323 and 427 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Sgt Ainul Shahirah Shaharuddin at 012-4671531 or 06-529 2222 (ext 378) or the nearest police station. — Bernamaq