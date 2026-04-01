KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Cooperation between Malaysia and the World Health Organisation (WHO) will strengthen the country’s preparedness and early warning systems against infectious disease threats.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this is being advanced through key global negotiations, including the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) mechanism under the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG), amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Pandemic Agreement.

“Our focus is on safeguarding lives, and this cooperation with WHO aims to enhance early warning systems and strengthen the resilience of the healthcare system.

“With improved capacity to detect and respond to crises, disruptions to economic activities and daily life can be minimised,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dzulkefly said he accompanied WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier today.

He said the meeting reflected the close global health diplomacy between Malaysia and WHO, with Dr Tedros expressing appreciation for Malaysia’s active role in addressing international health issues.

“Malaysia’s active participation at the international level ensures that national health priorities continue to be represented at the global negotiating table.

“Malaysia remains committed to ensuring the healthcare system is inclusive, operates at a high standard and is always prepared to face global health challenges,” he said. — Bernama