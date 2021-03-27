Najib says loyalty to party will determine who can stay in Umno, contest in GE15

Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the 2021 Umno annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Umno’s former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that his party will rely on the “principle of loyalty” as a cornerstone in deciding who gets to remain in the party or contest the 15th general election.

The Pekan MP when met here at the 2020 Umno general meeting was asked if Umno will be kicking out leaders it deems to have betrayed the party by working with those it viewed as enemies, or let them them be election candidates.

“Well, as far as Umno is concerned, we will give priority to the principle of loyalty to the party.

“Whether what happens during election time remains to be seen, but the principle of loyalty to the party will be the most important consideration,” he said, when asked about the matter by reporters.

This was after its key leaders, namely Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad and Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki delivered their opening speeches, setting the tone on those in their party whom they deem to be traitors, taking veiled jabs and calling for action against them.

When asked if these leaders deemed to have violated their party’s code will be allowed to contest in the upcoming election, Najib said that is left to be seen.

He said that what is crucial is to keep Umno united.

“We don't know yet, but the sentiment on the ground is that we must make sure that the party remains intact, and the best way to remain intact, is for us to choose leaders who are loyal to the party,” Najib added.

Earlier, Mohamad in his speech, cautioned about enemies within the party, and said such people should be dropped from the party indefinitely.

In his keynote address today, the politician known as Tok Mat reserved some harsh words for them, whom he accused of only using Umno for their personal agenda, but stopped short of naming them on stage.

He also called for action against those within the party who he claimed were only pretending to uphold Umno, “but their souls have been bought at such a cheap price”.

Asyraf in his address, stressed that so-called “hypocrites” must not be given any spotlight or the chance to represent the party.