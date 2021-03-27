Don’t let ‘hypocrites’ represent party, Umno Youth chief tells Zahid

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki is pictured at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has stressed today that so-called “hypocrites” must not be given any spotlight or the chance to represent the party.

“Umno still has dignity and self-esteem. Don't try to poke the wasp's nest because the sting is still poisonous,” he said in the opening speech of his wing’s meet.

“Never give any place [to the hypocrites] to be in the front row or to represent the party even Umno members should reject such hypocrisy in party elections.

“President, take note,” he said, referring to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The remarks came after Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan earlier today cautioned about enemies within the party, and said such people should be dropped from the party indefinitely.

In his keynote address, the politician known as Tok Mat reserved some harsh words for them, whom he accused of only using Umno for their personal agenda, but stopped short of naming them on stage.