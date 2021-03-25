PDRM introduces MyBayar Saman online portal and smartphone app to settle traffic summonses, with early-bird discounts

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador officiating the launch of MyBayar Saman app and online portal at the Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The public can now directly pay their outstanding traffic summonses online through a newly launched web portal and mobile application “MyBayar Saman” from today onwards.

In conjunction with the maiden launch, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said early birds were also entitled to a 50 per cent discount on selected traffic summonses until April 11.

“The MyBayar Saman service provides an alternative to the public from conventional payment methods such as over-the-counter transactions.

“With the emergence of MyBayar Saman, this would reduce the department’s reliance on private collecting agents and improve on the service efficiency of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) towards the public,” he said during the official launch ceremony at Bukit Aman here.

Abdul Hamid said the police have collected at least a million since the online portal and smartphone app went live at midnight earlier.

To use MyBayar Saman, one will need to go to the online portal http://mybayar.rmp.gov.my or download the app to your phone.

