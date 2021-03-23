Prolintas vows full cooperation over SUKE crane collapse in Cheras

Search and rescue personnel are pictured at the construction site where a crane collapsed along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway in Cheras March 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) will extend full cooperation to the authorities and improve the process and implementation of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expresway (SUKE) project following the crane collapse incident at the construction site at Puncak Bayan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras today.

Prolintas group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said the company is always concerned about safety aspects as more than 90 per cent of SUKE’s alignment involved work at high areas and above roads with high capacity traffic.

“We strive to work as a team and our objective is very clear, that is to ensure the project is built in the safest way possible, on time and according to the highest engineering practices and standards,” he said in a statement issued by Prolintas tonight.

According to the statement, Prolintas, as the concession holder for the SUKE highway, will always take steps to ensure the safety of its workers and the public during the construction of the highway, scheduled to be completed at the end of this year.

It said that Prolintas and SUKE consistently reminded the contractors involved to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and to take necessary steps with regard to safety aspects.

“This includes ‘tool box’ sessions or safety briefings daily before starting work and emergency rescue training with related safety bodies periodically,” the statement said.

It also stated that the SUKE construction involved seven main contractors in addition to the complete involvement of an independent engineering consultant in the design, monitoring and supervision from various aspects.

Prolintas also has an internal team of experienced engineers to monitor work by contractors, as well as conduct weekly safety audits to assess work and safety, and health SOP compliance.

The SUKE highway construction spanning 24.4 kilometres began on Aug 29, 2016 and is currently 88.8 per cent complete.

In the 8.45 am incident, three foreign workers were killed while the driver of a vehicle was injured after a crane collapsed and crushed a vehicle at the construction site. — Bernama