Muhyiddin congratulates Sultan Ibrahim on ruler’s 63rd birthday

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has conveyed birthday wishes to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, in conjunction with the ruler’s 63rd birthday celebration today.

Muhyiddin conveyed the wishes in a posting on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to DYMM Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan and Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territory of Johor Darul Ta’zim, on his birthday.

“Daulat Tuanku!,” he said. — Bernama