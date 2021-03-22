Selangor PAS and Umno reaffirm Muafakat pledge to wrest state from Pakatan

The two politicians said that since the pledge was made on September 14, 2019, both their parties had moved to strengthen their ties and collaboration at various levels — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Selangor chapter of PAS and Umno renewed today their political cooperation with each other to take Malaysia’s most developed state from nemesis Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next general election.

The two Malay parties had first made the pledge for political cooperation in 2019 under the Muafakat Nasional (MN) banner.

“The Selangor MN would not give up in ensuring that the ummah unity efforts among the Malay-Muslims in this state would be a success and lastly, have MN grab back Selangor from the hands of PH that is dominated by the DAP,” the state PAS chief Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi and his Umno counterpart Tan Sri Noh Omar said in a joint statement.

The two politicians also accused their political foes of attempting to break their partnership towards this goal, but said they would not budge.

The duo said that since the pledge was made on September 14, 2019, both their parties had moved to strengthen their ties and collaboration at various levels, including their grassroots at all 22 state parliamentary areas, and calling on all in Selangor, especially the Malay-Muslim community to support the ummah unity vision by MN.

They also called on their state party machineries to continue working closely with each other.