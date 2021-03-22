In Sabah, Muhyiddin holds up GRS as model political coalition

Muhyiddin said that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah has focused on governing and avoided the distraction of political rivalries. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is the best example of a working political coalition for the country, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president said that despite its unique combination of nine parties under Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah, the state government has functioned effectively and should be emulated at the federal level.

“It’s a good example of where there is determination and no political games, things can get done and progress can be made,” said Muhyiddin.

“It’s not about popularity, it's not about which party is better, it's about what the people need and what we can do for the people. If we can extend this model to the national level, then that should be priority,” he said.

Federally, Muhyiddin’s PN has been mired in uncertainty due to Umno’s decision not to formally enter and to instead challenge the coalition’s parties in the 15th general election.

Muhyiddin praised state leaders Sabah Bersatu chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin, Sabah Solidarity Tanah Airku president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee for the progress since forming the government six months ago.

He was asked to comment on Opposition Leader Datuk Anwar Ibrahim’s recent statement that PKR has started early discussions with Umno, a member of the current federal government, to work together in GE15 and whether this would threaten the state government.

Sabah Umno and Bersatu have both said the GRS alliance would continue despite the differences between the two parties’ national leaders. The two recently reiterated their commitment to working together but it remains uncertain if this will last given their central leaders’ dispute.

Muhyiddin said that GRS has focused on governing and avoided the distraction of political rivalries.

On whether negotiations for seats in the upcoming GE15 have begun, Muhyiddin said that it has not been discussed officially.

“Sabah has only recently had the state polls. They have been concentrating on carrying out the promises made during the election and the manifesto to specifically discuss seats to contest,” he said.

“I don’t even think the word ‘election’ was used during our discussions. We will go into this further at a more appropriate time,” he said.

GRS was formed after the component parties won the early state election called last year.