Immigration Dept gives assurance to resolve congestion at Malaysian High Commission in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Immigration Department (JIM) has assured that it will resolve the congestion issue at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said JIM, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) would station eight officers at the high commission starting next week to help smoothen the passport documentation process there.

“Currently, we have five personnel there and eight more officers including from the JKDM will come to help them...actions are being taken (to resolve the congestion issue),” he told reporters after an enforcement operation at Jalan Imbi, early this morning.

The operation was also joined by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

Khairul Dzaimee said the congestion at the high commission was caused by a technical glitch and damage to one of the passport printers there.

He also attributed the problem to a sharp rise in the number of walk-in passport applicants who did not make prior appointment before coming.

“We have advised them (Malaysians in Singapore) to renew their passport online but they still opt to come (walk-in). We give priority to those who want to renew their work permits as they cannot leave (Singapore).

“Online passport applications will be processed and printed within four to five weeks,” he said.

Yesterday, Khairul Dzaimee, in a statement said that JIM was waiting for approval from the Singapore Foreign Ministry to allow staff of Datasonic Berhad to enter the country to carry out repair work. — Bernama