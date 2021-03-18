Jakim awaits Conference of Rulers’ consent for next course of action over ‘Allah’ issue

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the outcome of discussions on the issue between muftis of all states and legal experts held last Tuesday has been submitted to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and other Islamic religious agencies will take appropriate action on the issue on the use of the word “Allah” after getting the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the outcome of discussions on the issue between muftis of all states and legal experts held last Tuesday has been submitted to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

“InshaAllah we will announce the appropriate action to be taken soon,” he told reporters after attending a gathering of agencies under his ministry at the National Mosque here today.

Present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary and the heads of agencies under the ministry.

Zulkifli was previously reported to have said that a meeting would be held with muftis from throughout the country and law experts to finalise a resolution on the issue on the use of the word “Allah”.

On March 10, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes. The three other words are Baitullah, Kaabah and solat.

However, the Home Ministry and the Malaysian government filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision at the High Court Registry on March 15. — Bernama