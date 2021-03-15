Sabah to vaccinate migrants for Covid-19 only after 70pc of locals covered

Masidi did not say when the 70 per cent target was meant to be achieved but assured Sabahans that locals would be given priority. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Mar 15 — Plans to give Covid-19 vaccines to the state’s undocumented migrants will only begin after 70 per cent of Malaysians in Sabah have been vaccinated.



Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun said that the state Covid Immunisation Task Force (CITF) is in talks with the state government, National Security Council and other relevant agencies on the mechanism to gather the undocumented migrants for this process.



“We are still in the planning stage. The information will be shared once we have made a decision,” he said.



He was asked when the undocumented migrants would be given the vaccines and how the government planned to manage the group was likely to avoid detection.



Masidi did not say when the 70 per cent target was meant to be achieved but assured Sabahans that locals would be given priority.



Documented foreigners and migrant workers are included in regular scheduling in phase two onwards along with citizens based on age and comorbidity.



On a separate subject, the state CITF is also planning its outreach strategy to the many remote areas of Sabah where internet connectivity was poor and the MySejahtera app may not be accessible.



“The CITF in each district, working with the district health office and local authorities, will make specific plans for rural areas like a utilising a multipurpose or community hall as a central operations area to give out the vaccine or have a mobile unit with a helicopter and boats to travel to the isolated areas,” he said.



Masidi also confirmed that two pre-school teachers, two administrative officers and 24 pre-school children were asked to take Covid-19 tests following a case from a close contact of a student’s mother in SK Kepayan.



Sabah today recorded 29 Covid-19 cases, the lowest in months since the third wave occurred following the snap poll last September.