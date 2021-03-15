Johor MACC: Investigation papers on ‘meat cartel’ submitted to AGC two weeks ago

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Mar 15 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted investigation papers related to the meat cartel issue to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) two weeks ago.

Its director Datuk Azmi Alias said that the commission was now waiting for a decision from the AGC before taking further action regarding the case.

“The AGC is studying the degree of effectiveness of my officers in gathering all statements, evidence and other materials.

“We do not know what the decision will be, but we are still waiting for the AGC before any further action is taken,” he told reporters during a media conference after the launching of an anti-corruption CD here today.

He was commenting on the latest developments about the meat cartel issue.

Thus far, 12 suspects have been detained, including directors of the company concerned, and Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department personnel suspected of involvement in the case, Azmi said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the RM10 million offer made to Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail to switch parties, he said that the investigation into the matter was completed and statements from witnesses had been taken.

“The early stage investigations have been completed and the investigation papers have been submitted to the AGC.

“Statements from four witnesses, including Natrah, were also recorded,” he said.

On March 9, the Johor MACC opened investigation papers on an allegation that Natrah was offered RM10 million to switch parties, as posted on the Ops Johor Facebook page. — Bernama