Hishammuddin: Malaysians in Yangon say embassy doing great job contrary to media reports

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 14 — The Malaysian Embassy in Yangon is doing a great job taking care of over 600 Malaysians there, as vouched by some Malaysians themselves, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

In his Twitter account today, the minister shared positive responses by Malaysians in Yangon who criticised allegations made by some Malaysians there that the Malaysian Embassy did not provide security guarantees following the situation in the country.

“Feedback is positive notwithstanding the current situation. To the three Malaysians who’ve refused to be named, please contact our Embassy Ambassador Datuk Zahairi and his team will extend all the help they can,” he said.

Hishammuddin further shared tweets by several Malaysians in their responses to a news portal report to explain how the embassy was helping them.

One of them noted that the quality of services by the embassy was excellent and that it had always kept them updated and supported them.

“There are three relief flights per week to Kuala Lumpur which I think is one of the highest. Thank you to the Ambassador and the very professional staff,” said the Malaysian.

In another response, a Malaysian who has been working there since 2018 said the Malaysian Embassy was very helpful and always gave a hand when Malaysians needed help.

“Some of my Singapore colleagues also shared me some updates whenever they received from the Malaysian Embassy, since they do keep in touch with our Malaysian Embassy as well. The Ambassador and the staff keep monitoring the situation and providing us correct information at correct timing without delay.”

Another Malaysian there also shared that the embassy staff had been very professional and prompt.

The portal reported that some Malaysians in Myanmar expressed disappointment with the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon for allegedly failing to provide security guarantees following the situation in the country.

They reportedly told the portal that they were more willing to go to the Singapore Embassy to ask for help if the situation worsened with protests and reports of military violence. — Bernama