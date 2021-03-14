Dr Sim: Over 1m Sarawakians have registered for Covid-19 vaccination programme

Sarawak Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian speaks to reporters in Kuching February 10, 2021. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Mar 14 — Over one million Sarawakians have registered for the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which kicked off last month.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, a total of 1,033,643 Sarawakians have registered for the vaccination, which is currently at its first phase for frontliners.

Of the total, he said 615,208 of Sarawakians registered themselves through the various Resident Offices while 418,435 others via MySejahtera.

“Thank you very very much to 1,033,643 Sarawakians for registering for Covid-19 vaccination,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim, who is advisor to the State Disaster Management Committee, said they aimed at seeing another one million Sarawakians register for the vaccination plan.

He said this is because the state needs a minimum of 70 per cent of Sarawakians, or approximately two million of them to be vaccinated.

“Currently, vaccines are only indicated for those above 18 years old, which means 99 per cent of Sarawakians above 18 years old are to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

“We want to be vaccinated as fast as possible and as many as possible not just to decrease our daily cases but also to prevent Covid-19 mutation into variants,” he added.

Dr Sim said the state should continue working closely with the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) on access to the vaccine’s shipment including any other alternatives.

He also appealed to Sarawakians to uphold self-discipline and continue to do their part in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. — Borneo Post Online