Mas Gading MP denies leaving DAP to back Perikatan

KUCHING, March 12 ― DAP’s Mordi Bimol today rejected speculations on social media claiming he will be following in the footsteps of Julau MP Larry Sng and abandon the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Mas Gading MP said the speculations that he switch his allegiance are completely false and aimed to tarnish his reputation as an Opposition parliamentarian.

“I am still firm as the DAP Member of Parliament and Pakatan Harapan and will continue to voice out the people’s problems, especially the people of Mas Gading whom I represent,” he said in a statement.

He said a minor health issue has affected his recent performance, but not his principle.

“I am involved in politics, not because of self-interest, but a responsibility and the people who sent me to parliament are the people in Mas Gading,” he said.

“I believe that those MPs who jumped from one party to another have their own reasons or those who want to remain in the parties that they have represented in the last general election also have their own reasons,” Mordi said.

He also affirmed rumours that special allocations for each constituency has been dangled before Opposition MPs as bait to switch their allegiance to PN.

Mordi claimed such offers were not new, saying that till today, only government MPs receive funds from the special allocation to spend on their respective constituency.

“Therefore, this is one of the capitals used to attract the Opposition MPs,” he said.

Mordi said this is a serious issue and should be given priority.

He added that the people in his constituency have become the victims where allocations given during the previous PH government were withdrawn by the PN government.

The Mas Gading constituency is located in Kuching division and encompasses two state constituencies: Opar and Tasik Biru.