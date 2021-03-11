Insurance companies extend cash relief for Covid-19 vaccination complications, says life insurance association

Life Insurance Association of Malaysia said the coverage includes hospitalisations costs that were medically necessary and reasonable due to side effects from Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A majority of life insurance companies in the country are extending financial assistance to their policyholders who may develop side effects or complications resulting in hospitalisation from Covid-19 vaccination.

Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM) said the coverage includes hospitalisations costs that were medically necessary and reasonable due to side effects from Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“A number of life insurance companies are also offering cash relief programme for side effects under their respective Covid-19 vaccine fund or medical assistance programme,” it said in a statement today.

It said the assistance includes reimbursement of medical bill for Covid-19 patients and post Covid-19 vaccination support for hospitalisation due to vaccine side effects; medical assistance and special death benefits; hospitalisation income; and cash relief.

Chief executive officer Mark O’Dell advised policyholders to contact their insurance company to find out more about the assistance offered in the event that they may develop side effects due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

While applauding the government’s proactive efforts to protect the rakyat, he also urged Malaysians to play their part in the Covid-19 battle by registering for the immunisation programme via the MySejahtera application. — Bernama