PM Muhyiddin concludes official visit to Saudi on high note

Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Yamamah Palacein Riyadh March 9, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

RIYADH, March 10 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has described his four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia as very successful.

“It’s very successful,” he said at the end of the visit Tuesday (Wednesday in Malaysia).

Apart from taking Kuala Lumpur-Riyadh ties to new heights, the visit has also produced several positive outcomes for Malaysia.

Among the substantive matters achieved were Malaysia’s success in securing an additional 10,000 places under its haj quota and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to ease and simplify the pre-clearance process for Malaysian haj and umrah pilgrims.

Other matters covered in the official talks included the possibility of Saudi Arabia increasing its palm oil import from 318,000 tonnes worth RM900 million last year to 500,000 tonnes in the near future.

For the additional Haj quota, the request was given the green light when Muhyiddin had an audience with the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who is also the kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, at the Al-Yamamah Palace here on the final day of the visit.

Malaysia is the first country listed for the ‘Mecca Road Service’ initiative which will ease and simplify the pre-clearance process for Malaysian haj and umrah pilgrims.

“All we have before this is a mere pilot project. With the initiative, it will be a permanent feature,” said a diplomat.

The Memorandum of Understanding on the matter was inked between the two countries at the palace.

As both countries are committed to bringing their ties to a higher level, they agreed to set up the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council to pave the way for regular consultation and follow-up on matters of mutual interest and benefit.

“We don’t want to talk and talk but nothing happens after that. We are going to have a structured mechanism to be jointly headed by the foreign ministers of both countries,” said Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin said he and the Crown Prince would monitor the actions and progress made by the council.

The MoU on the establishment of the council was also signed by both countries at the palace.

Discussions between the two leaders also touched on the economy, defence, education, food security, trade and investment.

“We had a very long discussion and it continued during our dinner. The discussion was very solid,” said Muhyiddin.

Commenting on criticism by certain quarters back home over his official visit, Muhyiddin said: What’s important is the outcome of the visit. What the rakyat want from this visit and its outcome.” — Bernama