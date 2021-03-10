Azmin implores Asean to look into vaccine passport to fast-track economic recovery

Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Seri Azmin Ali addresses staff during a monthly assembly at Menara Miti, Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has implored the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) to consider implementing a vaccine passport to allow those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel for business purposes.

Azmin, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti), said that he had suggested this during the Asean Economic Ministers Retreat recently and that Asean members are now looking into mechanisms to allow this passport to work.

“During the Asean Economic Ministers Retreat, I suggested the idea of introducing a vaccine passport to allow people to cross district, state and international borders.

“They have taken my suggestion with open arms and are looking into ways that this passport can be implemented,” he said this morning during the Miti General Assembly at Menara Miti.

Azmin then went on to encourage Malaysian to get their Covid-19 jabs as soon as it is available to them, so as to safeguard their wellbeing and accelerate recovery of the domestic economy.

“It is our responsibility as Malaysians to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Don’t listen to made up stories on social media. Please tell your family, your neighbours, your co-workers, everyone around you, to get vaccinated.

“The faster Malaysians get vaccinated, the faster the economic recovery of Malaysia can be,” he said.