Johor Welfare Dept to let police complete probe before seeking custody of children in Kota Tinggi murder

Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Zaiton Ismail and Johor Welfare Department director Mohamad Hapil hand over donations to Azizah Omar at her house in Johor Baru.

JOHOR BARU, March 8 — The Johor Welfare Department (JKM) will only apply for custody of two children to a woman who was murdered by her husband in Kota Tinggi on March 1 after police complete their investigations.

Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Zaiton Ismail said JKM must let the investigation run its course to determine who has the right to care for the two children, aged three and four.

“The application will also determine if the maternal side or paternal side of the family is eligible for custody, said Zaiton after a programme where she handed over aid to 70-year-old single mother Azizah Omar at her house in Kampung Kempas Baru here today.

Zaiton said the two children were now under the care of their aunt.

Last Monday, the 38-year-old victim who worked as a private clerk was allegedly shot in her chest by her husband while she was sleeping at home in Taman Saujana, Kota Tinggi.

Police said her remains were then placed inside a blue plastic barrel before being dumped in a nearby open field in Bandar Penawar.

Commenting on the incident that was believed to have been sparked by domestic family issues, Zaiton said the state government urged victims of domestic violence, especially wives, to come forward and lodge a complaint at the state welfare department for their own safety.

“It is also to avoid the situation from getting worse. But I assure that the abused wife does not need to be afraid as all information given will not be disclosed.

“Most of the abused wives are afraid and ashamed because if anything happens, who will tend to their children.” she said.

Zaiton added that the community needs to be more sensitive and aware of the situation around them so that prevention can be done earlier.

She said the state government was coming up with a post-marital programme with the assistance of the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) covering a couple’s 10, 15 or 20 years of marriage.

“However, our target is the young couples who have been married for not more than 10 years, because they usually are the ones that contribute the most in cases under the Johor Welfare Department,” said Zaiton.