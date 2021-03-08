Education Ministry urges parents to adhere to student dispersal schedules to prevent Covid-19 infection

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin (centre) speaks to a student during his visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan King George V in Seremban March 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, March 8 — The Education Ministry (MOE) has requested the cooperation of parents in adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially during the dispersal of students, as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said that schools had produced student dispersal schedules using various methods, and it was very important for parents to follow the rules given in order to protect their children’s safety.

“Most schools use the method of dispersal in stages so it is very important for parents to adhere to the schedule set by the school.

“We want to see the dispersal process in the afternoon well managed nationwide. The MOE and schools have found various dispersal models, especially for schools located near to roads,” he said after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan King George V, Seremban early today.

Also present were MOE secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and Education director-general Datuk Habibah Abdul Rahim.

Radzi arrived at the school at 7.30am to spend about an hour reviewing the admission of Year One to Year Six students today.

He said that almost three million students at primary schools nationwide began their full school sessions face-to-face today.

He hoped that the parents would cooperate during the dispersal session which only took about 10 to 20 minutes.

“We can see that the process of sending students to school this morning goes smoothly; hopefully a similar situation in the afternoon because it is more challenging for parents, teachers and students then,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on cases of Covid-19 infection among students and teachers since the start of the face-to-face schooling session, he said that the situation was still under control.

He said that if there was a case of Covid-19 in a school, the district health office would determine whether the school should be closed completely or only partially.

“In the event of a case (of Covid-19), the district health office will work with the school to see what suitable approach can be implemented.

“Since the reopening of school, existing cases are originated from home,” he said. — Bernama