Annuar insulting grassroots by claiming party will continue cooperation with Bersatu, says Umno’s Tajuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s conflicting remark claiming Umno’s states and divisions’ leadership will continue to cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is an insult to its grassroots, its supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said.

The Umno election director was quoted teling Utusan Malaysia that the ousted Barisan Nasional secretary-general must respect the party’s supreme council’s stance rejecting to work with Bersatu earlier this year.

“In fact, the entire Kelantan Umno division except Ketereh unanimously rejected cooperation with Bersatu. So where does Annuar Musa get the information?” he was quoted saying.

Annuar is Ketereh MP and the Ketereh Umno division chief.

“Therefore, his statement is seen as insulting the Umno grassroots, so Annuar has to answer where he got this information,” the Pasir Salak MP added.

Tajuddin said that he had himself witnessed Umno’s grassroots members’ “mood” on rejecting cooperation with Bersatu.

“In fact, I myself as the Umno election director went down to the field all this time to witness for myself the mood of the members who rejected the relationship with Bersatu,” he added.

Utusan Malaysia wrote that Annuar through his Facebook posting yesterday, said that more Umno divisions or state’s leadership support for Bersatu will emerge.

It was reported earlier this year that the Federal Territories Minister was sacked as BN secretary-general as he was seen as an overt supporter of splinter party Bersatu, headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and would even defend it to his party critics.