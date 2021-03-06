Melaka govt optimistic state tourism will recover, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said implementation of the MCO to curb the spread of Covid-19, where inter-state and inter-district travel were not allowed, had affected the state’s tourism industry. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

ALOR GAJAH, March 6 ― The Melaka government is optimistic of reviving its tourism sector with inter-district travel now allowed in the state since yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said implementation of movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, where inter-state and inter-district travel were not allowed, had affected the state’s tourism industry.

He said now that district crossing has been allowed, people in the state could travel to the districts and this would help to boost the tourism sector again.

“This will stimulates economy and restore the state’s tourism industry. However, my advice is for the people to continue to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) when the go to places in the state,’’ he told reporters after visiting the Masjid Tanah Farmers Market here, today.

Also present were State Agriculture, Livestock Rearing, Entrepreneur Development and Co-operative Committee chairman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee and Melaka Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) director Mohd Azraie Ramli.

Sulaiman said he also hoped the Melakan Visit 3.0 campaign which was launched recently would spur further the state’s tourism sector and simultaneously boost the people’s economy.

On moris pineapple farmers not being able to sell their harvest, he said, efforts were made to address the problem, including by FAMA which had bought 20,000 pineapples or 30 tonnes of the fruit to help the farmers to get some returns.

The problem arose due to cancellation of purchase by wholesalers. ― Bernama