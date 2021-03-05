Kuching court sentences unemployed man to eight years' jail for theft, kicking his victim

The accused is escorted out of the Sessions Court in Kuching March 5, 2021. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, March 5 — The Sessions Court yesterday sentenced an unemployed man to eight years in jail and five lashes after finding him guilty of robbing his victim of a handphone and kicking him as well.

Judge Steve Ritikos passed the sentence on Bujang Abot, 32, after he pleaded guilty when the charges were read to him by a court interpreter.

According to the charge sheet, the accused robbed his 18-year-old victim of a mobile phone near a bridge at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here about 1.30pm on February 22. He also kicked the victim causing him to fall down.

Bujang then fled the scene with the RM800-phone while his victim suffered bruises on his legs.

Investigation found that the victim was able to identify his attacker through a police identity parade procedure.

The accused was charged and convicted under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which provides for 14 years’ jail, fine or whipping on conviction.

The accused, from Kampung Selipar Putus, who was not represented, remained silent when he was sentenced.

The prosecution was conducted by DPP Danial Ilham Kamaruddin. — Borneo Post Online