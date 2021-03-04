Sabah CM Hajiji receives Covid-19 jab, says ready to kick off statewide vaccination

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor Hajiji receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Kota Kinabalu March 4, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, March 4 — The Sabah government has readied 195 vaccine distribution centres, including in rural areas, to ensure the smooth implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the state level, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the provision of the centres was also an effort to ensure that all Sabahans could receive the Covid-19 vaccine through the programme, which will be implemented in phases.

“We (the state government) hope that this immunisation programme will go well and reach every corner of Sabah so that the people can receive the vaccine injection,” he told reporters after launching the programme for Sabah here today.

Earlier, Hajiji had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, along with Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali and Sabah Health Department director Dr Christina Rundi.

Sharing his experience in getting the jab, Hajiji said there were no side effects nor pain and that it was just like a normal injection. — Bernama