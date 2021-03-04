Ismail Sabri: Government mulling inter-state travel between Covid-19 green zones

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the NSC needed to consider several factors, such as whether the travellers will be passing through a yellow or red zone en route to their destination, and how should monitoring of such travellers be conducted. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The National Security Council (NSC) is currently discussing if travel between green zones in different states should be permitted, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the NSC needed to consider several factors, such as whether the travellers will be passing through a yellow or red zone en route to their destination, and how should monitoring of such travellers be conducted.

“It is not an easy thing. Say for example the travellers are from Putrajaya which is a green zone under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) and are heading to Melaka, which is also a green zone,” Ismail said during his press conference.

In this hypothetical scenario, he said the travellers must pass through Negri Sembilan, which is under conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“It was suggested that in such a case, the travellers are not allowed to stop anywhere in Negri Sembilan but continue onwards until they reach Melaka.

“Monitoring the travellers is a lot more complex. Upon arriving the police in Melaka will question them, and the travellers can claim they came from Putrajaya whereas they may have actually come from Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan,” Ismail said.

Until it can be determined how to ensure that travellers really come from green zones and are heading for another green zone, the minister said the matter will still remain on the discussion level.