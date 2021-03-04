Fire Dept completes report on Penang Bridge fire, says no foul play

Last Monday, a fire broke out under the bridge at KM3.2 involving a 132kV cable from the Main Entrance Substation in Bukit Tengah to Bayan Mutiara. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — The Fire and Rescue Department has identified the cause of the fire that broke out of one of the electrical cables under the Penang Bridge last week.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Director Saadon Mokhtar said they have completed investigations into the cause of the fire.

“We will submit a report of our investigations to Tenaga Nasional Berhad today,” he told reporters when met at the Jalan Perak Government Clinic this morning.

He said there was no foul play involved in the fire after obtaining results from the laboratory, but did not want to divulge the actual cause of the fire.

“We will leave it to TNB to reveal the cause of the fire,” he said.

Yesterday, TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid reportedly said it will take about 119 days to repair the damaged cables at KM3.2 on Penang bridge.

He said TNB will be working with the Malaysian Highway Authority and PLUS Malaysia Berhad in appointing a contractor to conduct the repair works.

Last Monday, a fire broke out under the bridge at KM3.2 involving a 132kV cable from the Main Entrance Substation in Bukit Tengah to Bayan Mutiara.

PLUS has given the assurance that there was minimal damage to the bridge following the fire and the bridge is still safe for motorists.