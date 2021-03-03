Covid vaccine: Royal Malaysian Navy to prioritise personnel involved in Op Benteng, Op Penawar

800 officers and personnel from a total of over 5,000 Navy personnel at the base would be given early shots while the rest will receive theirs in stages. — AFP pic

LUMUT, March 3 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) will prioritise personnel involved in Op Benteng and Op Penawar as vaccine recipients under the firstphase of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme that began today.

Western Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Muhamad Ridzwan Abdul Rahman said this was because all these personnel would be more exposed and at risk of being infected by the COVID-19 virus while on duty.

He said 800 officers and personnel from a total of over 5,000 Navy personnel at the base would be given early shots while the rest will receive theirs in stages.

“For the first phase, priority is given to personnel who are more exposed, including those onboard ships and at roadblocks under Op Benteng and Op Penawar, as well as base personnel manning operations and communications centres,” he said after being part of the first batch of vaccine recipients, including 35 senior Navy officers and personnel involved in Op Benteng and Op Penawar, at the 96 Hospital Angkatan Tentera Lumut (96 HATL) Lumut naval base here today.

He also expects the first phase of the vaccination process to be completed within three months.

Meanwhile, 96 HATL commanding officer, Brigadier General Dr Faizal Baharuddin said the hospital was both a vaccine storage and vaccination centre for naval personnel in the northern zone.

He added that there were no security issues as the hospital was within the base. — Bernama