Two Pakistani men held over suspected murder of compatriot in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Debt is believed to be the motive in the murder of a Pakistani man, whose body was found in a house in Jalan Sentul here on February 18.

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said this was following the arrest of two of the victim’s compatriots.

Both suspects, aged 22 and 40, were arrested on the same day and investigations found that the victim owed the suspects several thousands of ringgit, he told a press conference here today.

In the February 18 incident, the body of the restaurant worker was found lying face down in his room by his colleagues. He is believed to have been dead for about 10 hours before his body was found.

“The body was taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and a post-mortem found that the victim could have been hacked as there were injuries on his neck,” he said.

Beh said it was found that the two suspects did not have a criminal record and that they have been remanded for 14 days until March 7 to assist in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama