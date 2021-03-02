Company director charged with cheating lawyer out of RM9m in 2014

The accused is accused of cheating Aminah Faudzar, 56, by deceiving her that the RM9 million will be used for mining, restaurant business and the Medini Square development project in Johor Baru.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A company director was charged in the Sessions Court here today on charges of cheating a lawyer in connection with an investment related to property development in Johor involving a loss of RM9 million, in 2014.

Sarwan Singh Kundan Singh, 52, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges against him were read before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

According to the charge, the accused, who has now been declared bankrupt, is accused of cheating Aminah Faudzar, 56, by deceiving her that the RM9 million will be used for mining, restaurant business and the Medini Square development project in Johor Baru.

The offence was allegedly committed at the office of Kadir, Khoo and Aminah, Pertama Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, here, between March 31 and June 2, 2014, under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and liable to be fined, if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Shamsudin offered bail of RM500,000 in one surety taking into account the total loss of RM9 million but lawyer Datuk V. Manokaran, representing the accused, applied for lower bail on the grounds that his client was now a bankrupt.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM75,000 in one surety along with the additional condition that the accused must report to the police station once a month until the case is completed. May 4 has been set for re-mention of the case. — Bernama