Police: 23 foreigners in Ipoh EMCO area could not be located

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, March 1 — Twenty-three foreign workers staying at the Flat Anjung Tawas Damai here could not be located after the five-storey hostel was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) today, according to police.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said they were workers of Imperial Garment factory which was closed last month after Covid-19 cases were detected there.

“We are cooperating with the District Health Office, which has data on these workers, to trace them as they have yet to undergo Covid-19 screening. We hope they will come forward and cooperate with the authorities,” he told a press conference after inspecting the EMCO control centre there today.

A. Asmadi said 84 personnel, including from the armed forces, were involved in enforcing the 14-day EMCO starting today.

He said there were 439 residents in the flat and 377 of them including 43 locals had tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama