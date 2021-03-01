Penang govt approves first ex-gratia payment to fishermen affected by land reclamation project

GEORGE TOWN, March 1 — The Penang government has approved the first ex-gratia payment of RM500 each to the affected fishermen under the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) package for the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman speaks during a press conference in George Town January 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said fishermen who have registered their details with the local fishermen service centre (PPSN) would receive their first payment this week.

“The RM500 payment will be paid out by batches based on the date of registration. This means those who registered earlier will get paid first,” he said in a statement here today.

The list of recipients had been reviewed by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) and the state Fisheries Department, he added.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also the Penang Fishermen Taskforce Committee chairman, said the first group of fishermen will receive their payment on Wednesday while the subsequent groups will receive theirs on March 5, 10, and 12 adding that a total of 1,615 fishermen (skippers and crew) would receive the SIMP benefit based on the record from LKIM.

The implementation of the PSR project, covering an area of almost 17 sq km, involves the development of three man-made islands at the Permatang Damar Laut waters near Bayan Lepas, to create a land bank to fund the Penang Transport Master Plan worth RM46 billion. — Bernama