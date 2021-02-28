Support for Perikatan provides stability to strengthen Malaysia’s economy, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to the media after the virtual handing-out of offer letters to recipients of Phase 2 of the Creative Industry Immediate Economic Action Plan (Pelaksana) fund in Putrajaya February 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The support expressed by two opposition MPs for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will provide the stability to restructure and strengthen the country’s economy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“For me, political stability is crucial as the country is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and we want to restructure and strengthen the economy, so stability is really important.”

He said this to Bernama after observing the preparation for the “Amanat Perdana Setahun Malaysia Prihatin” ceremony tomorrow, during which Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will deliver a special message in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the PN administration.

Muhyiddin, in a post on his official Facebook account, said the Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien and Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon have handed over their statutory declarations to express support for the PN government, after the Cabinet members retreat in Putrajaya today.

Saifuddin, who is also the Indera Mahkota MP, said he welcomed the support by the two MPs, adding that the move was timely. — Bernama