Sibu Central Market to resume operations tomorrow, says Sibu Municipal Council

A file photo of the popular Sibu Central Market. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Feb 28 — The Sibu Central Market at Jalan Channel, which has been closed since February 8, will resume operations tomorrow, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Albert Tiang.

The popular market was supposed to reopen on February 15, but the closure was extended for another five days to February 19, due to an increase of Covid-19 cases at the premises. The reopening of the market was further postponed for another nine days until 28.

The popular market houses more than 1,100 hawkers.

Tiang said with the reopening, traders are expected to continue to practice alternate day trading.

“On alternate day trading, usually about 500 traders will operate but many will take leave so, I reckon the number to be around 400,” he added. — Borneo Post Online