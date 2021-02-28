Labuan police investigate reports lodged about azan complaint on Facebook

Labuan police have opened an investigation paper on three police reports regarding a Facebook posting complaining about the broadcast of the call to prayer (azan) from the Sultan Muhammad V Mosque. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Feb 28 — The Labuan police have opened an investigation paper on three police reports regarding a Facebook posting complaining about the broadcast of the call to prayer (azan) from the Sultan Muhammad V Mosque.

Labuan acting police chief DSP Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani said an investigation had been launched on all angles to solve the sensitive issue.

“We are concerned about the report made regarding the posting on the social media platform which touches on the sensitivity of Muslims,” he told Bernama today.

He said the Facebook account was believed to be fake, adding that efforts had been made to obtain details of the account owner with help from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Labuan Umno division lodged a police report on Saturday against the account owner, one Jason Ho who was believed to have posted his complaint about the azan broadcast through loudspeakers using offensive language and racial slurs. — Bernama