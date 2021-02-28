Julau MP says left PKR to become Perikatan friendly to serve his constituency more effectively

Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng praised the prime minister for doing what was necessary to help Malaysians. — Picture from Facebook/Larry Sng

KUCHING, Feb 28 — Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng today said he left PKR after consulting his constituents over the past few days to become a federal government-friendly Independent.

“We have made a collective decision for me to announce my resignation from PKR with immediate effect,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook.

He said there has been too much political instability over the past year and this has damaged the country’s economy and the people’s well-being.

“I truly believe that the best way forward is to put politics aside for now so that we can help stabilise and rebuild our beloved country together,” he said.

Sng said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is doing what is necessary to help Malaysians in this difficult time and he believed that he too should play a role to support the prime minister.

“Too much time has already been wasted, politicking and bickering while the people suffer,” he said, citing in his Julau constituency of Julau, the poorest in the country, people are suffering because of the economic impact of the pandemic, loss of jobs and income from low commodity prices.

“I have been unable to serve Julau effectively through lack of much-needed development funds, which is badly needed.

“With this move today, I am confident that I will be able to deliver my election promises to my electorate.

“I won the 2018 general election as an independent and now I declare myself as a government-friendly independent,” he said.

Yesterday, he stepped down as Sarawak PKR chairman - the post he held since last year, taking over from Selangau MP Baru Bian who quit PKR early last year.

This morning he submitted his statutory declaration to support Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government after leaving PKR.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin posted on his Facebook today that Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong had a statutory declaration (SD) in support of PN.

“Today I received SD from two MPs of the opposition who declared their support for the PN government,” announced the PN chairman on social media.

Muhyiddin said the two MPs signed and handed over the SD to him after a ministerial meeting held in conjunction with the PN government’s first anniversary.