Selangor MB, excos got Covid-19 jabs today, state lawmakers next

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, February 25, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Facebook//amirudinbinshari/

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today, along with the rest of the state executive councillors.

Also vaccinated were members of the state security council members as part of the launch of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Selangor.

Amirudin shared pictures of the event on his Facebook page and thanked the staff from the Ministry of Health, Selangor Health Department and Petaling District Health Office.

“The total number of frontline staff who will receive the vaccine for the first phase is 66,690 people,” he said, referring to the remaining number of civil servants in the state identified to undergo vaccination. They include health workers, the police, the military and school teachers.

Amiruddin was also reported saying Selangor assemblymen will be among those to receive the jabs in phase one of the vaccination programme.

He told a news conference in Selangor today that it is because the assemblymen are tasked to manage the second and third phases of the immunisation programme.

“Why are they considered frontliners? It is because they will manage the vaccine in the second phase which will begin in April or May, as well as the third phase in July or August, up until February next year,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Selangor has 56 assemblymen in total, including Amirudin who is the representative of the Sungai Tua constituency.

Amirudin also reportedly said that Selangor obtained a total of 78,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for this phase of the programme.

He also reportedly said that Selangor was on “the right track” of purchasing its own supply of vaccines and that he was expecting to receive up to five million vaccines in May.

“The progress is quite good. I have to discuss further with a few groups. Maybe we can get our vaccines as early as May.

“Of course, again, this is not a process to score political points. This is for the recovery of the country,” he reportedly said.

Last month, Amirudin first announced the Selangor government’s plan to buy five million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, saying it was to ensure the state’s residents had adequate supply of the drug.

So far details of the plan have not been released, including which manufacturer the state government plans to buy the vaccines from.